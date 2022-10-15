StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters stock opened at $272.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Waters has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

