StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 0.9 %

WHG stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

