StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Workday (NYSE:WDAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Workday Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WDAY opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

