StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,975,000 after purchasing an additional 706,926 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

