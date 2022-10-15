StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.92. XOMA has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). XOMA had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,360 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 20.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

