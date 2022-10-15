StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
AIRI opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.