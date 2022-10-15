StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avangrid stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $53.31.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

