StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. 55,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,129,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

