StockNews.com Lowers Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $170.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

