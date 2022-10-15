Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 19,372 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. 2,401,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.