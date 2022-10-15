Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 39,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,064. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

