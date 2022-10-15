Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,050 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 208.4% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.0% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 68,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 92.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 377,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,723,000 after acquiring an additional 181,544 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 410.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 94,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 96,959,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,229,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

