Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $410,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

