Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,921,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 653,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.