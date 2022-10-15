Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 11,469 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.69. 3,884,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

