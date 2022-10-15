Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 383 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $142.22. 5,738,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 263.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,668,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

