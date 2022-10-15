Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 962 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

