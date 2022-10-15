Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 92,586 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,456,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

