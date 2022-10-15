Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,884,728 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.71. 854,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

