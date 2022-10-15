Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Starbucks by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,316,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,545. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

