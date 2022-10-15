Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.27.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $209.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.74 and a 200 day moving average of $222.55. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $882,016,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

