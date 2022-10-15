Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $283,341.60 and $2.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00076766 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

