Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

