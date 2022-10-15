Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

SMFG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,560,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

