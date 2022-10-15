Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of SMMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 251,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,507. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 879.62% and a negative return on equity of 112.66%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
