Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 52,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.20 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 92,230 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $313,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,074,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,715.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 629,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 145,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 106,858 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 102,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

