Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Stock Performance
Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 52,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.77.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.20 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 0.65%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 629,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 145,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 106,858 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 102,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.