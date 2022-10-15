Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,234. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

