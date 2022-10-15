Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Stock Price Down 25.2%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) traded down 25.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.15 and last traded at $76.15. 511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Swiss Prime Site from CHF 102 to CHF 104 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Swiss Prime Site Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03.

About Swiss Prime Site

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service and retail and asset management business.

