Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,383,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the September 15th total of 865,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,610.0 days.

Shares of SSREF stock remained flat at $69.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

