Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,947,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

