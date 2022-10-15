Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.85.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

