Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 411.33 ($4.97).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synthomer

In other news, insider Lily Liu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). In other Synthomer news, insider Michael Willome purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Also, insider Lily Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). Insiders purchased a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,921,000 in the last ninety days.

Synthomer Trading Down 3.3 %

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.06) on Friday. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 83 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £411.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.89%.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.