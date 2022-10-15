Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. 1,932,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,393. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

