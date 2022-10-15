T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,072,000 after acquiring an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

