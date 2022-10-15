Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

