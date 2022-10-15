Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

