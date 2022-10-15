Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Target were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Trading Down 5.5 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.69 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average is $174.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

