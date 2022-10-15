TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TaskUs by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,248 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in TaskUs by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP boosted its position in TaskUs by 9.7% during the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TASK opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.97. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.62.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli purchased 4,000 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

