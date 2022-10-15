Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) & Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Head to Head Survey

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Real Good Food -25.29% -2,730.68% -56.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $1.88 billion 1.63 $322.33 million N/A N/A Real Good Food $84.08 million 1.99 -$34.98 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tate & Lyle and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 1 2 0 2.67 Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00

Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.69%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Tate & Lyle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; health and wellness ingredients; and stabilizers. It also provides industrial starches for paper, packaging, and industrial adhesives; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed and meal for animal nutrition, as well as corn oil and ethanol. In addition, the company engages in the treasury and insurance businesses; and provision of research and development services. Tate & Lyle PLC was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

