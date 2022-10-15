TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.86

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.86 and last traded at $106.23, with a volume of 5480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 944,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

