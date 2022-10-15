Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.76

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.76 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 18.25 ($0.22). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 759,999 shares traded.

Tekcapital Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.69. The company has a market capitalization of £27.67 million and a PE ratio of 168.18.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.

