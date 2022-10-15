Tellor Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $15.61 or 0.00081677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $35.73 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003100 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,409 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
