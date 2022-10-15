TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to C$31.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.22.

TU stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 116.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

