Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 92,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenon Medical stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 514,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Tenon Medical comprises about 0.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.58% of Tenon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tenon Medical Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:TNON opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

