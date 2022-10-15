Tether Gold (XAUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120,070.00

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,638.91 or 0.08578659 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $79.41 million and $120,070.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.68 or 0.27416162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

