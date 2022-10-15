Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $2,004.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,818.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,627.76. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $2,108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.