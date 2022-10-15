Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Tharisa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TIHRF remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. Tharisa has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Tharisa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.