The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Community Financial in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Community Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. 10,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.