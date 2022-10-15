The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEA. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 785.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

