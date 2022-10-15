The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.50 ($2.55) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €1.89 ($1.93) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.08 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of €6.35 ($6.48). The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.65.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

